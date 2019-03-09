Domingue will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Red Wings, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

We suspect Domingue will be a popular streaming option on Saturday's 12-game daily docket. He'll see pucks from a Red Wings club that owns a minus-44 goal differential and will be without its top forward in Dylan Larkin (neck, back) for at least the weekend and premier scoring blueliner, Mike Green (illness), for the rest of the season. Domingue owns a 19-5-0 record, 2.91 GAA and .908 save percentage through 24 games.