Lightning's Louis Domingue: Just keeps winning
Domingue made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Domingue is now 20-5 in 25 starts this season. His counting stats aren't great (2.88 GAA; .908 save percentage), but he does what his team needs. And that's win. Domingue can help you in match-ups if that's what you need.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In pursuit of 20th win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wheels come off fast in third•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting in enemy territory•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins 11th straight•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Flyers•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Defeats Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...