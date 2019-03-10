Domingue made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Domingue is now 20-5 in 25 starts this season. His counting stats aren't great (2.88 GAA; .908 save percentage), but he does what his team needs. And that's win. Domingue can help you in match-ups if that's what you need.

More News
Our Latest Stories