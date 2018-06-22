Lightning's Louis Domingue: Lands two-year deal
Domingue inked a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on Friday worth $1.15 annually.
When the Lightning shipped Peter Budaj off to the Kings, it was a pretty clear indication they were going to focus on re-signing Domingue. The 25-year-old made 12 appearances for the Bolts last season, in which he went 7-3-1 with a 2.89 GAA. Fantasy owners can likely expect the Quebec native to log between 20-30 starts during the 2018-19 campaign behind starter Andrei Vasilevskiy.
