Lightning's Louis Domingue: Looks sharp in preseason win

Domingue stopped 38 shots in Friday's 5-1 preseason win over the Predators.

Tampa's likely No. 2 netminder this season got staked to a 3-0 lead before Nashville was able to get one by him on the power play midway through the second period. Domingue posted solid numbers last season after being acquired from the Coyotes, but he'll need an injury to Andrei Vasilevskiy to see significant action for the Bolts in 2018-19.