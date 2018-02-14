Play

Lightning's Louis Domingue: Loses to Sabres

Domingue stopped 28 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

The Tampa backup has now allowed 12 goals through his past four appearances and owns an underwhelming .877 save percentage and 3.90 GAA for the campaign. Despite his discouraging numbers, Domingue is still worth considering when receiving the starting nod -- especially for owners chasing wins.

