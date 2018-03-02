Lightning's Louis Domingue: Makes 31 saves in OT win
Domingue allowed four goals on 35 shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against Dallas.
While the numbers weren't great, going into Dallas and winning has been a rare occurrence for road teams this season, so Domingue deserves some credit for holding off the Stars. He now sports a 4-2-0 record, .904 save percentage and 3.29 GAA since joining the Lightning, so fantasy owners chasing wins should continue to view the 25-year-old netminder as a potential spot-start option when he's patrolling the blue paint.
