Lightning's Louis Domingue: Makes 40 stops in OT win
Domingue stopped 40 of 45 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.
While he did pick up his second straight win and fifth of the season, Domingue very nearly squandered what should have been an easy victory. The Bolts took a 5-1 lead midway through the third period on a Brayden Point power-play goal, but the Flyers then stormed back with four unanswered tallies on only 10 shots in the final 10 minutes to send the game to OT, before Anthony Cirelli sealed the win. Domingue's .889 save percentage on the season isn't too far out of step with his career numbers, and the Lightning may have to think about looking elsewhere for a starting netminder until Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) gets healthy.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting again Saturday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sharp in win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Defeated in road start•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Snags OT win on road•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...