Domingue stopped 40 of 45 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

While he did pick up his second straight win and fifth of the season, Domingue very nearly squandered what should have been an easy victory. The Bolts took a 5-1 lead midway through the third period on a Brayden Point power-play goal, but the Flyers then stormed back with four unanswered tallies on only 10 shots in the final 10 minutes to send the game to OT, before Anthony Cirelli sealed the win. Domingue's .889 save percentage on the season isn't too far out of step with his career numbers, and the Lightning may have to think about looking elsewhere for a starting netminder until Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) gets healthy.