Lightning's Louis Domingue: Making rare appearance
Domingue will post up between the pipes as Thursday's road starter against the Senators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Domingue was the first one to leave the ice at morning skate as the clear indication that he'll start over Andrei Vasilevskiy. He'll be pitted against a Senators team that is out off the playoff picture and playing spoiler, and one that may be distracted by trade rumors involving stud defenseman Erik Karlsson. Formerly with the Coyotes, Domingue is 2-2-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .905 save percentage over five appearances for the Bolts. Those ratios likely won't impress any fantasy owner, but then again, he's clearly playing second fiddle to one of the league's best goalies and doesn't get much of a chance to build momentum.
