Lightning's Louis Domingue: Moved to AHL

Domingue was demoted Saturday to AHL Syracuse, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Peter Budaj (leg) out through mid-February, the transaction is to give Domingue some action in the minors while the NHL halts for the All-Star break, and it's likely he'll return to the team for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg. The 25-year-old has posted a .875 save percentage and 3.89 GAA this season, but has played well since he was traded to Tampa, stopping 66 of 71 shots in his two appearances.