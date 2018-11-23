Lightning's Louis Domingue: No rest for the weary
Domingue will start in goal against the visiting Blackhawks on Friday, with Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com noting that there will be no lineup changes from the prior game.
Domingue has posted a 3-2-0 record, 3.21 GAA and .907 save percentage since it was revealed that elite Tampa backstop Andrei Vasilevskiy would miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a fractured foot. Lightning fans may fear that Domingue could burn out due to the heavy workload, but then again, he did log 70 games with the Coyotes between 2015-17. Looking ahead, Domingue will face a Blackhawks team with a 3-6-2 record away from Chicago this season.
