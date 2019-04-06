Lightning's Louis Domingue: Not starting Saturday
Domingue (lower body) is not in net for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Eddie Pasquale will take those duties Saturday, likely suggesting Domingue is still battling his lower-body issue. Even if he's healthy for the playoffs, there is no guarantee he will dress as the backup ahead of Pasquale, and Andrei Vasilevskiy will start the duration of the team's run assuming he's healthy.
