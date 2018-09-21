Lightning's Louis Domingue: On track to start Friday
Domingue is slated to start Friday's road game against the Predators.
Based on the projected game group, it appears that depth goalie Edward Pasquale will see some time in the crease as well. Domingue posted a 7-3-1 record along with a career-best save percentage (.914) last season. The sample size was smaller than usual, but Domingue clearly benefited from his move away from Arizona after spending parts of four seasons with the Coyotes.
