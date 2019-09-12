The Lightning are looking to trade Domingue, but will waive him by Sept. 20 if a deal can't be found, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Domingue was always going to be on the outs with Tampa Bay once the club signed Curtis McElhinney to serve as the No. 2 behind Andrei Vasilevskiy. Landing spots for Domingue are likely limited, but there are several teams that could use a quality backup. If the club is forced to place the Quebec native on waivers, it seems almost impossible that he would go unclaimed.