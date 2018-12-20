Lightning's Louis Domingue: Patrolling crease against Flames
Domingue will look to douse the Flames on the road Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Domingue has watched from the bench for the last three games following the return of Andrei Vasilevskiy. Prior to getting bumped from the crease, the 26-year-old Domingue was riding a six-game winning streak, in which he recorded a .910 save percentage. If he continues to perform well, the Quebec native figures to see some extra work down the stretch to prepare Vasilevskiy for the postseason.
