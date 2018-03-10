Lightning's Louis Domingue: Penciled in against Habs at home

Domingue will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Domingue has won four of seven games with the Bolts, but his peripherals (3.29 GAA and .904 save percentage) are quite poor considering that he plays on a team that boasts the top offense in the league and spends so much time in the attacking zone. However, he'll now see shots from a Habs team that has been eliminated from playoff contention, so the matchup could be much worse on Saturday's 11-game slate.