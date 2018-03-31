Lightning's Louis Domingue: Picks up another win
Domingue allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday.
It's amazing what a trade can do to a backup goaltender's value. Since joining the Lightning, Domingue hasn't received much of a chance to play, but he is 7-3-0 with a .912 save percentage and 2.88 GAA. He is 3-1-0 with a .927 save percentage in the last three games. If he receives another start or two in the final week, feel free to stream Domingue.
