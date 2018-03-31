Lightning's Louis Domingue: Picks up another win

Domingue allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

It's amazing what a trade can do to a backup goaltender's value. Since joining the Lightning, Domingue hasn't received much of a chance to play, but he is 7-3-0 with a .912 save percentage and 2.88 GAA. He is 3-1-0 with a .927 save percentage in the last three games. If he receives another start or two in the final week, feel free to stream Domingue.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories