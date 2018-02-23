Lightning's Louis Domingue: Picks up win against Sens

Domingue made 33 saves during Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.

While Domingue's numbers since joining the Bolts (3-2-0 record, .907 save percentage and 3.21 GAA) don't stand out, starting for the league's best team makes him a worthwhile streaming option and target in daily contests when patrolling the blue paint. He's probably still not a must-own netminder in most seasonal settings, though.