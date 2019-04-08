Domingue (lower body) practiced with the team Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

While Domingue hasn't officially been cleared to serve as the backup against Columbus on Wednesday, the Lightning sent Edward Pasquale back down to the minors, which leaves them with just two netminders on the roster. Domingue probably has played in his final games this season, in which he went 21-5-0 with a .908 save percentage. If the 26-year-old gets into a playoff game, it would likely be due to an injury to starter Andrei Vasilevskiy.