Lightning's Louis Domingue: Preparing for season debut

Domingue will make his season debut Tuesday evening against the visiting Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

According to Burns, Domingue has been on the schedule to make his debut for a couple of days now. The Quebec native went 7-3-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .914 save percentage through 12 games in 2017-18. He'd shown glimpses of his potential in past years with Arizona, but the move to Tampa did wonders for his winning percentage. Domingue is rarely unleashed since the Bolts understandably rely heavily on 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the former is a decent streaming option in DFS contests whenever he does get the starting nod.