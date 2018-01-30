Lightning's Louis Domingue: Probable starter Tuesday
Domingue is in the starter's net at practice today, reports Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times.
Domingue has found new life in Tampa and is a decent play in daily formats, given the strength of the squad in front of him.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting Tuesday in Winnipeg•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Returns to Tampa•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sent down to minors•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Headed back to Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Moved to AHL•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 30 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...