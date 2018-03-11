Lightning's Louis Domingue: Razor sharp in shootout win
Domingue made 27 save through regulation and turned away three of four snipers in the shootout in a 3-2 win over Montreal.
While his overall record is bleak, Domingue has been solid in his time in Tampa Bay. He has won three straight games and is 5-2 as a Bolt. Domingue's value is limited because his playing time is, too. But he can help in spot start situations.
