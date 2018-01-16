Lightning's Louis Domingue: Recalled from minors

Domingue, as expected, was called up from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Domingue's stint in the minors was always going to be temporarily with Peter Budaj (leg) still on injured reserve. Rather than enjoying the Lightning's bye week, the 25-year-old Domingue recorded a pair of shutout performances with the Crunch. Tampa Bay is scheduled for a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday -- versus Chicago and Nashville respectively -- which figures to be the Quebec native's next shot at earning an NHL start.