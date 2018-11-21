Domingue will make a fifth consecutive start Wednesday evening against the visiting Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Bolts have Edward Pasquale on the active roster, though he's untested at the NHL level, so Domingue will try to nail down his third win in a five-game span. Filling in for the injured Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot), Tampa's interim starter will see pucks from a Panthers team that is 6-4-0 over the past 10 games but remains in last place within the Atlantic Division.