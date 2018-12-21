Domingue turned away 33 of 37 shots from host Calgary en route to a 5-4 shootout win Thursday.

Domingue was resolute despite permitting three unanswered goals in the first period, and he really stood on his head in bonus play, with the Flames sending seven shots his way in overtime and the Lightning backup outdueling David Rittich through seven rounds of the skills competition. Tampa's No. 1 goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, has returned from a foot injury, but Domingue still holds value as a stopgap option supported by the league's top offense.