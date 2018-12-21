Lightning's Louis Domingue: Resolute in comeback win
Domingue turned away 33 of 37 shots from host Calgary en route to a 5-4 shootout win Thursday.
Domingue was resolute despite permitting three unanswered goals in the first period, and he really stood on his head in bonus play, with the Flames sending seven shots his way in overtime and the Lightning backup outdueling David Rittich through seven rounds of the skills competition. Tampa's No. 1 goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, has returned from a foot injury, but Domingue still holds value as a stopgap option supported by the league's top offense.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Patrolling crease against Flames•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Buoyed by offense in win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Monday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Winning ways continue•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starts against Colorado•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Back in goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...