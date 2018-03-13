Lightning's Louis Domingue: Returned to AHL
Domingue was sent back to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Domingue earned three straight victories in goal for the Bolts, albeit with three games between each of the outings. With Peter Budaj (leg) back in action moving forward for Tampa Bay, the club opted to send Domingue to the minors to keep him sharp in case a netminder is needed again.
