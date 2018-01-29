Lightning's Louis Domingue: Returns to Tampa

Domingue was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

The former Coyote was revitalized after being traded to Tampa in a mid-season deal, having gone 11-5-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .917 save percentage in the minors, as well as winning each of the starts he's made for the Lightning. With the recall, Domingue is the second of two healthy netminders on the Bolts' roster and will likely perform backup duties while Peter Budaj (leg) is sidelined.