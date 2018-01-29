Lightning's Louis Domingue: Returns to Tampa
Domingue was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
The former Coyote was revitalized after being traded to Tampa in a mid-season deal, having gone 11-5-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .917 save percentage in the minors, as well as winning each of the starts he's made for the Lightning. With the recall, Domingue is the second of two healthy netminders on the Bolts' roster and will likely perform backup duties while Peter Budaj (leg) is sidelined.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sent down to minors•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Headed back to Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Moved to AHL•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 30 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Recalled from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...