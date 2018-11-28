Domingue conceded three goals on 22 shots Tuesday, taking a 3-1 loss to Anaheim.

A game like this was coming for Domingue, but it was surprising that it occurred against the usually punchless Ducks. He's done pretty well since taking over the No. 1 job in Tampa, but he still sports a .903 save percentage on the year, which means owners need to pick their spots with him while Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) is out.