Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sent down to minors
Domingue was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
The move to demote Domingue was buried amid the NHL All-Star Game, but certainly shouldn't be overlooked. While the netminder could be recalled ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, it could be an indication that Peter Budaj (leg) is ahead of schedule in his recovery. While not officially announced by the team, Andrei Vasilevskiy is a near lock to get the starting nod versus the Jets, but who fills the backup role remains to be seen.
More News
