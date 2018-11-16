Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sharp in win
Domingue made 28 saves Thursday in a 4-3 in over Pittsburgh.
Starter Andrei Vasilevskiy is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury and the blue paint is Domingue's. This could be a short-term thing. But still, he plays behind one of the league's best teams. Domingue is a must add off the wire.
