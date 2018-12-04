Domingue stopped 26 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

He's now won six of his last seven starts, although that's largely due to the Lightning's red-hot offense -- Domingue's .909 save percentage over that stretch isn't nearly as impressive as his record. Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, but the original estimate for his recovery would still have him sidelined for at least another couple of weeks, leaving Domingue to carry the load in net for Tampa until he's back on the ice.