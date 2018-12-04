Lightning's Louis Domingue: Shuts down Devils
Domingue stopped 26 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
He's now won six of his last seven starts, although that's largely due to the Lightning's red-hot offense -- Domingue's .909 save percentage over that stretch isn't nearly as impressive as his record. Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, but the original estimate for his recovery would still have him sidelined for at least another couple of weeks, leaving Domingue to carry the load in net for Tampa until he's back on the ice.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets starting nod versus Devils•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Benefiting from powerhouse offense•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Facing in-state rivals•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins in spite of himself•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Sees streak end against Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...