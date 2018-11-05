Lightning's Louis Domingue: Snags OT win on road

Domingue allowed three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Senators.

Two goals allowed by Domingue on Sunday came when Tampa Bay was down a man. His team, however, was able to provide enough run support to send Ottawa fans home without a win. Domingue's record improves to 3-1-0 with a 3.77 goals-against-average and a .885 save percentage. With Andrei Vasilevskiy playing at such a high level, chances for Domingue to play will be very few and far between moving forward.