Domingue made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over Carolina on Thursday night.

Domingue is gold in daily leagues -- he's 21-5 in 26 starts. And his 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage -- while not special -- are solid. Domingue should get another couple starts before season's end as the Bolts rest Andrei Vasilevskiy for the postseason.