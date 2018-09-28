Lightning's Louis Domingue: Solid in win
Domingue made 36 saves in Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over the Panthers Thursday.
Entrenched as Tampa Bay's backup, Domingue is unlikely to see much action in 2018-19 with Lightning starter Andrei Vasilevsky set to play most evenings. Last season, Vasilevsky suited up for 65 games, good for fifth in the league. Unless injury strikes the Lightning's crease, Domingue's fantasy value will remain minimal.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Projected starter against Florida•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Facing Nashville again Saturday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Looks sharp in preseason win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: On track to start Friday•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Lands two-year deal•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...