Lightning's Louis Domingue: Solid in win

Domingue made 36 saves in Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over the Panthers Thursday.

Entrenched as Tampa Bay's backup, Domingue is unlikely to see much action in 2018-19 with Lightning starter Andrei Vasilevsky set to play most evenings. Last season, Vasilevsky suited up for 65 games, good for fifth in the league. Unless injury strikes the Lightning's crease, Domingue's fantasy value will remain minimal.