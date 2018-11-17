Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting again Saturday
Domingue will take on the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Gearing up for his third consecutive start, Domingue is the heir apparent with Tampa's No. 1 netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) expected to be shelved for 4-to-6 weeks. The Flyers are accustomed to playing Saturday matinees, and Domingue has naturally performed drastically better at home (.920 save percentage) than in visitor barns (.894) over 102 career contests between the Coyotes and Lightning, so that's something that DFS players should strongly consider before plugging the 26-year-old into lineups.
