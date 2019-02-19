Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Flyers
Domingue will be the road starter against the Flyers on Tuesday, Caley Chelios of FOX Sports reports.
This was expected, given that Andrei Vasilevskiy started against the Blue Jackets on Monday. Domingue isn't quite the goalie his Russian counterpart is, as he has a 2.90 GAA and .907 save percentage this season.
