Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Oilers

Domingue led the Lightning onto the ice and will be the home starter Sunday against the Oilers.

Andrei Vasilevskiy started Saturday, and with how he's talked about being fatigued there was no way Tampa was going to make him start again. It came down to Domingue and Peter Budaj, and Domingue got the nod. However, the 26-year-old isn't going to excite fantasy players...unless they have Oilers in their lineup. Domingue has a 3.67 GAA and an .884 save percentage.