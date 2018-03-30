Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting Friday in New York
Domingue will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Rangers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Domingue has played pretty well in the month of March, compiling a 3-1-0 record while posting a 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage in four appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his seventh victory of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's 21-15-4 at home this campaign.
