Domingue will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with the Sabres.

Domingue hasn't been great in limited action this season, posting a sub-par 3.77 GAA and .885 save percentage through four appearances, but he's managed to compile a 3-1-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's gone 5-2-1 at home this campaign.