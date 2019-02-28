Domingue will battle the Bruins in Boston on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

A backup on an 11-game winning streak? Yeah, Domingue is sure to be a chalky DFS play on this seven-game offering. A casual hockey fan may be aware that Tampa Bay boasts the league's best offense (3.84 goals per game), but 20 percent of the shots that have come Domingue's way this season have been in shorthanded situations, and the Bolts reign supreme on the penalty kill as well. He'll look to stay dialed in against a Bruins team that ranks 14th in the league by means of averaging 2.97 goals per game.