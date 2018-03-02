Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting Thursday in Dallas

Domingue will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Stars, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Domingue hasn't been great in limited action this season, compiling a 3-8-0 record while posting an ugly 3.83 GAA and .881 save percentage in 13 appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Stars squad that's 22-10-1 at home this season.

