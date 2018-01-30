Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting Tuesday in Winnipeg

Domingue will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Domingue has been solid in limited action in the month of January, picking up a pair of victories in two appearances while posting a respectable 2.46 GAA and .928 save percentage over that span. He'll look to end the month on a high note and secure his third win of the season in a difficult road matchup with a Jets team that's 17-3-1 at home this season.