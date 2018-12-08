Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starts against Colorado
Domingue will man the crease Saturday against Colorado, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Domingue has won his last four starts and holds a 12-4-0 record this season. The Quebec native, with a 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage in 16 starts, has played well in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) who is still weeks away from returning. Domingue will be in tough Saturday against an Avalanche team scoring 3.69 goals per game, second-most in the NHL.
