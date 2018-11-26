Domingue made 33 saves in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Domingue's first of two goals against came on a blunder behind the net. The other attempt that beat him was a slap shot that he probably would like to have back as well. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old netminder has won three straight and is now 8-3-0 with a 3.19 GAA and .905 save percentage.