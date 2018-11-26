Lightning's Louis Domingue: Stays hot with home win
Domingue made 33 saves in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Domingue's first of two goals against came on a blunder behind the net. The other attempt that beat him was a slap shot that he probably would like to have back as well. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old netminder has won three straight and is now 8-3-0 with a 3.19 GAA and .905 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Will make seventh straight start•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Gets in win column again•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: No rest for the weary•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 40 shots•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Remains on puck patrol•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Drops game to Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...