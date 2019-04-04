Lightning's Louis Domingue: Still considered day-to-day
Domingue (lower body) skated in full gear following practice Thursday, but won't rejoin the lineup versus Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
While the Lightning would certainly like to have Domingue available just in case, he won't be getting any starts in the postseason over a healthy Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 26-year-old Domingue went 21-5-0 with a 2.88 GAA in 26 outings this season and would prove a capable fill in should he be needed in the playoffs.
