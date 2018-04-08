Lightning's Louis Domingue: Stops 39 shots in loss

Domingue made 39 saves on 42 shots Saturday, taking a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina.

Domingue did all that could be expected against a barrage of shots, and he's played well when he's gotten an opportunity in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy will likely get the call throughout the playoffs, but if the worst happens -- definitely a possibility in a series against the Maple Leafs' firepower -- Domingue is a capable backup who can step in if needed.