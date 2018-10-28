Lightning's Louis Domingue: Struggles mightily against Coyotes
Domingue allowed seven goals on 30 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
With the 26-year-old receiving a start to give Andrei Vasilevskiy a rest, Domingue had to just take his lumps in net against the Coyotes. He came into Saturday at 2-0-0 with a .934 save percentage and 2.50 GAA, but after Saturday's fiasco, his save percentage fell to .887, and the GAA rose to 4.00. Domingue will need quite a few quality starts to get his numbers back to a respectable level.
