Lightning's Louis Domingue: Tending twine Tuesday

Domingue will start in goal against host Nashville on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old netminder will hope that his second start with the Bolts goes as swimmingly as his first, as he set aside 34 of 36 shots from the Red Wings in a Jan. 7 road appearance. Domingue remains on an emergency recall with Peter Budaj (leg) expected to be out until mid-February.