Lightning's Louis Domingue: Traded to Tampa Bay
Domingue was traded to the Lightning on Tuesday in exchange for Michael Leighton and Tye McGinn, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The Coyotes were apparently ready to move on from Domingue after the arrival of Scott Wedgewood and were able to acquire a forward prospect for their troubles. With Andrei Vasilevskiy and Peter Budaj both firmly entrenched as the top two goalies in Tampa Bay, Domingue will likely occupy a spot with AHL Syracuse until one of the aforementioned keepers sustains an injury.
More News
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Heads back to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Recalled for cap purposes•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Lands on waivers•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Suffers ugly loss Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Starting Saturday in New Jersey•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Allows five in loss to Isles•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...