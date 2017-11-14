Lightning's Louis Domingue: Traded to Tampa Bay

Domingue was traded to the Lightning on Tuesday in exchange for Michael Leighton and Tye McGinn, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Coyotes were apparently ready to move on from Domingue after the arrival of Scott Wedgewood and were able to acquire a forward prospect for their troubles. With Andrei Vasilevskiy and Peter Budaj both firmly entrenched as the top two goalies in Tampa Bay, Domingue will likely occupy a spot with AHL Syracuse until one of the aforementioned keepers sustains an injury.