Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 29 shots in Sunday's win

Domingue stopped 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

He's now won four straight starts dating back to Feb. 22, as Domingue has made the most of his opportunities since coming over from the Coyotes. With Andrei Vasilevskiy set to get additional rest over the final weeks of the regular season, Domingue and Peter Budaj could both see extra work for the Lightning, but neither should enough action to be of fantasy interest outside of DFS.