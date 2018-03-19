Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 29 shots in Sunday's win
Domingue stopped 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
He's now won four straight starts dating back to Feb. 22, as Domingue has made the most of his opportunities since coming over from the Coyotes. With Andrei Vasilevskiy set to get additional rest over the final weeks of the regular season, Domingue and Peter Budaj could both see extra work for the Lightning, but neither should enough action to be of fantasy interest outside of DFS.
More News
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Starting against Oilers•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Heads back to Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Returned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Razor sharp in shootout win•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Penciled in against Habs at home•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Makes 31 saves in OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...