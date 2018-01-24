Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 30 shots in Tuesday's OT win
Domingue stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
The former Coyote now has two wins in two starts since being called up from AHL Syracuse at the end of December -- a far cry from his 0-6-0 record with Arizona to begin the season. Peter Budaj (leg) is likely still a few weeks away from returning to action, so Domingue could be in line for another start or two as Andrei Vasilevsky's backup before his current stint in the big leagues is over.
